House Republican Blames 'DEI' For DC Air Crash

On Fox Business Network, Republican Rep. Andy Ogles hopes to blame the crash between a Black Hawk Helicopter and a passenger jet, on... wait for it ... "DEI."

Ogles made this pathetic, racist commentary on-air with MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo.

BARTIROMO: Congressman, obviously, we are following this deadly crash, this collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter.

You being on the Homeland Security Committee, is there any reason to believe there was any foul play here?

OGLES: Well, you know, at this time, you hate to jump to any conclusions.

Obviously, we'll look at everything, check all the boxes. You know, I had just taken off from D.C. before the crash. And, of course, it came across my cell phone, and I saw it and was horrified. So, prayers go out to all those impacted.

But, you know, to your point, I think you have to look at this with eyes wide open, see what happened. You know, human error, was it some sort of equipment failure?

Did DEI play a role in this type of thing?

So, I think you look at it, you go into it with, again, eyes wide open, and make sure that something like this never happens.

It's been a number of years since we've had an aircraft collision such as this.

And so, again, prayers for all those impacted.