Air Crash Presser Is Donald-Kruger Effect On Display

47's presser to address the tragedy of the American Eagle Flight carrying 60 passengers and four crew members colliding in midair with an Army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport last night was off the charts. Instead of being a calming voice to Americans, Donald did the opposite. There were no survivors.

Donald lashed out at CNN's Kaitlan Collins, saying, "That's not a very smart question!" Yeah, that helps soothe our nerves, huh? What did Collins say that offended Yam Tits so much?: She asked Donald if he was "getting ahead of the investigation" by blaming DEI and Biden for the plane crash.

Donald took swipes at former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, blamed former Presidents Obama and Joe Biden, and DEI for the air disaster that happened on his watch.

Another reporter asked The Lump how he "blamed the diversity elements but then told us that you weren't sure that the controllers made any mistake."

"That's why I'm trying to figure out how you can come to the conclusion right now that diversity had something to do with this crash because I have common sense, OK, and unfortunately, a lot of people don't," Donald shot back. "Want brilliant people doing this."

"And one of the other things I will tell you is that the systems that were built, I was going to rebuild the entire system, and then we had an election that didn't turn out the way it should have," Donald added without explaining why he didn't accomplish that during his first 4-year term.

"I was gonna" is not a sufficient answer, considering this:

➡️ January 20: FAA director fired

➡️ January 21: Air Traffic Controller hiring frozen

➡️ January 22: Aviation Safety Advisory Committee disbanded

➡️ January 28: Buyout/retirement demand sent to existing employees

➡️ January 29: First American mid-air collision in 16 years Making America Great Again! — T. Greg Doucette (@gregdoucette.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T15:37:17.675Z

And this happened:

Trump directly blames the DC crash on DEI, pointing the finger at Pete Buttigieg for running the FAA "right into the ground with this diversity" and saying that the FAA under Buttigieg "determined that the workforce was too white." — SKY Explore (@docworldexplore.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T17:28:37.724Z

Donald has set up a Kakistocracy, featuring himself as the biggest fucking moron on the planet. And his party is following him enthusiastically.

UPDATE: (Karoli) What Shadow President Pete says here is absolutely right. And while we're at it, let's just point out that we need leaders, not finger-pointers at imaginary things.