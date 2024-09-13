Donald's Mental Decline Was On Full Display At Arizona Rally

Harris broke Donald.
By Conover KennardSeptember 13, 2024

Former President Donald Trump's mental decline was on full display at last night's Tuscon, Arizona, rally when, among other things, he thought he was in Pennsylvania. "So Pennsylvania, remember this when you have to go to vote," Trump told the crowd at the small venue.

Trump again veered off-topic to peddle his outrageous pet hoax, and that's remarkable since the former President became a laughingstock over his "They're eating the dogs!" baseless claims at the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"A recording of 911 calls show that residents are reporting that the migrants are walking off with the town's geese," Trump said on Thursday night. "They're taking the geese. You know where the geese are? In the park, in the lake."

"And even walking off with their pets," he added. "My dog's been taken. My dog's been stolen."

The 78-year-old candidate must be unaware of the volume of memes, mocking, news shows, and focus of ridicule he's been the subject of ever since the debate when he came empty-handed to go toe to toe with a former prosecutor.

And he has his enablers, like Leon Musk:

Trump went on to say that no one knows who Harris is by her last name.

"Now, Kamala is a very different kind of a word, nice name, very nice name," Trump said. "You don't know her as Harris. When you say Harris, everyone says, 'Who the hell is that?' right?"

He's not well:

Trump's handlers know he shouldn't step on a debate stage with Harris again:

Meanwhile, Trump's formidable opponent held rallies at two packed venues in my adopted state, North Carolina:

Harris broke Trump, and the harm is irreparable.

