Donald's Mental Decline Was On Full Display At Arizona Rally

Former President Donald Trump's mental decline was on full display at last night's Tuscon, Arizona, rally when, among other things, he thought he was in Pennsylvania. "So Pennsylvania, remember this when you have to go to vote," Trump told the crowd at the small venue.

Trump again veered off-topic to peddle his outrageous pet hoax, and that's remarkable since the former President became a laughingstock over his "They're eating the dogs!" baseless claims at the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"A recording of 911 calls show that residents are reporting that the migrants are walking off with the town's geese," Trump said on Thursday night. "They're taking the geese. You know where the geese are? In the park, in the lake."

"And even walking off with their pets," he added. "My dog's been taken. My dog's been stolen."

The 78-year-old candidate must be unaware of the volume of memes, mocking, news shows, and focus of ridicule he's been the subject of ever since the debate when he came empty-handed to go toe to toe with a former prosecutor.

And he has his enablers, like Leon Musk:

Trump went on to say that no one knows who Harris is by her last name.

"Now, Kamala is a very different kind of a word, nice name, very nice name," Trump said. "You don't know her as Harris. When you say Harris, everyone says, 'Who the hell is that?' right?"

He's not well:

a confused Trump refers to Tim Walz as "the vice president" pic.twitter.com/9J42jIUL4l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2024

Trump's handlers know he shouldn't step on a debate stage with Harris again:

Trump announces he is refusing to debate Vice President Harris again after he overwhelmingly lost the first one pic.twitter.com/DRATbzt4lo — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump's formidable opponent held rallies at two packed venues in my adopted state, North Carolina:

Fun fact: The Greensboro Coliseum has the largest capacity of any arena in North Carolina.



VP Kamala Harris filling this to capacity is a big deal. A very big deal.



When she wins North Carolina, she wins the election. pic.twitter.com/UuREPgcXwP — Ted Corcoran (RedTRaccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) September 13, 2024

Harris broke Trump, and the harm is irreparable.