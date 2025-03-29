HEGSETH'S Security Breach EXPOSED And It's BAD News For Everyone

By Cliff SchecterMarch 29, 2025

We now know even more about Pete Hegseth and other Trumpers' use of Signal. They all had it on their phones and likely nearly all of them used it to avoid open records requests--in other words, they broke the law. They've left plenty of bread crumbs making clear they use it regularly--war planning, deportations, hell, maybe coup-planning.

One of the ways we know they use it all the time? Jeffrey Goldberg's addition to the text chain. On Signal nobody can add you without your accepting an invitation the first time. So it wasn't Goldberg's first rodeo, Walz must have shared info with him on Signal before. And if they're doing it with one reporter, do you think they're not doing it with them all? The casual manner w/ which they shared attack plans & JD Vance insulted Trump tells you this wasn't new. There was no "glad we can talk this way" type language. They talked, openly & frankly, b/c they'd done it tons of times before.

This should be an enormous scandal. The leak & use of Signal for classified info, but also their use of it regularly to break the law. But somehow we know nothing will happen...we talked all about this and other tells on my livestream. Check it out! Then please support Independent media by SUBSCRIBING to the channel, Cliff's Edge!

