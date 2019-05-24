Donald's Demented Need For Praise Is On Full Display

While super-Trump surrogates like Rudy Giuliani and many other conservatives including Donald were out promoting a phony video smearing Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the person exhibiting real mental issues was Donald Trump.

During a press event to promote his payoffs to the farmers after his disastrous tariffs against China have caused so much pain to agriculture, Trump's staff members were paraded in front of the cameras to tell the media that his temperament was very calm when he canceled the infrastructure meeting with Pelosi and Schumer on Wednesday.

Speaker Pelosi has gotten into his head and it's causing him to melt down before our eyes.

During Trump's first year in office, he would routinely televise roundtable events with his cabinet members and other supporters and they would bizarrely declare their undying love and servitude to Donald as if he was a despotic leader or they belonged to a cult.

It was straight out of King Arthur. The baby narcissist needed to be coddled and told how wonderful he was at all times to stop him from having a fit.

On Wednesday Trump and the Democrats had a meeting scheduled to discuss plans for an infrastructure bill, but Trump quickly canceled it and then held a bizarre press conference to tell the American people he is refusing to perform the day-to-day functions required by any president unless all investigations by the newly elected Democratic House were halted.

Pelosi said he had a temper tantrum and today asked for his family to pray for him. Or stage an intervention.

During his photo-op, he turned to Kellyanne and asked, "What was my temperament?"

"Very calm," Kellyanne groveled. "No temper tantrum. The fuming temper tantrum and rage and lost it, that's a lie, but you were very calm."

Turning to Mercedes Schlapp, he asked, "Mercedes. you are a straight talker. Did i ever scream?"

Schlapp replied. "You were very calm and direct."

Next up was Larry Kudlow. "Larry, you were there. What was my attitude?"

"You were very calm and laid out the case," Kudlow oozed.

And finally, to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was ready to bend the knee before her lord.

She answered, "[Your tone was] very calm. I have seen both and this was definitely not angry or ranting. Very calm and straightforward. and clear."

Trump embarrasses his most loyal supporters almost every day while being in his employ, but they deserve being humiliated as often as possible since they stand there and say, "Thank you sir, may I have another?"

This demented behavior is unparalleled and certainly not "Presidential."

Trump constantly tells the press he's the greatest of all time on so many things but in reality, his narcissism and imbecilic need for praise by all is by far the greatest of any sitting President.