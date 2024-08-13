Kellyanne Conway Begs Trump To Lob 'Fewer Insults'

Sadly for ConJob, and Fox Business Network's Larry Kudlow, the two of them couldn't even take their own advice. The Trump campaign has reportedly suspected that Kellyanne Conway is the one who has been leaking negative reports about JD Vance to the press.

Now we've got Conway on Fox Business Network this Monday, giving Trump campaign advice about not going too negative on Harris, while ignoring her own advice during this interview with Larry Kudlow.

KUDLOW: Here's the big point, big point, question for you. Mr. Trump has got to hammer away on what he did, and why she wouldn't do it. In other words, all these things are kind of a gift. I mean, Tim Walz of Minnesota is a socialist gift, okay? These flip-flops and plagiarisms and so forth, they're little gifts, but he has to turn them into important gifts. He has to hammer away, does he not? I mean, that's what he, don't wander off, don't call her stupid and all kinds of names, stay on message. CONWAY: The winning formula for president Trump is very plain to see. It's fewer insults, more insights, and that policy contrast. He's got that hunger swagger underdog underestimated of 2016. Back, Larry, and you overlay that with the four-year presidential record where we did have growth, we did have wage growth, we had low unemployment, and the whole nine that you and I know, and tax and spend, I know they call him tampon Tim, but I call him tax and spend Tim in Minnesota. He's proud of it. He'll brag to you about taxing and spending there, and she's been no better. So if President Trump would just contrast the policies, he'll win, because he has a two-to-one advantage over Biden and Harris on the economy and inflation on the border, on Israel Hamas, on the key issues that are important to people. I don't even hear Harris talking as much about abortion anymore, because she knows if she's running as a nominee, she's gotta even backtrack there a little bit and try to look like she's some kind of domestic economy steward and foreign policy genius that's been hiding for three and a half years. Larry, you and I have talked since President Trump left office. We're gonna talk about it again today. It's the policy contrast. And all President Trump has to do, even with Elon Musk tonight in that interview, all he has to do is say, look, Elon, everyone who's listening knows that Kamala Harris and Democrats say, they don't like me, they don't want me in, they don't agree with anything I'm for. Everyone knows what I'm for. I'm for border security. I'm for lower taxes, fewer regulations, more energy independence, drill, baby drill. I'm for ending the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. I'm the one who had Iran flat on its heels. So he should say all of that and say, so if you know what I'm for, you know what they're against. KUDLOW:You know what? CONWAY: And then you've got that contrast. KUDLOW: No, no, on that point, that's key point. He can not only say, you know what I'm for, because I did it once before.

I hate to break it to these two, but insults are all that Trump has left. His policy positions are indefensible no matter what sort of spin you try to put on them, and he's never going to stop with the personal attacks, and he's going to continue to alienate more and more voters as the wheels continue to come off of his campaign.

And sorry Larry Kudlow, but the pick of Walz is a gift to Democrats, not Republicans, and I have no idea where the nonsense about plagiarisms are coming from. Kudlow sounds like he can't keep his attacks on Biden and Walz straight that no one cares about.

Good luck to both of them with trying to keep Trump from being nothing more than a rage machine in the minds of their viewers as his poll numbers continue to sink. And the abortion issue isn't going away as much as they'd like to pretend it is.

Trump is the one that sank the border security bill, and once the debates come around, hopefully most Americans will be made aware of that, since our useless corporate media isn't reminding them every time Trump lobs that same attack against Harris.

And we're at record highs with our crude oil production right now, but that hasn't stopped people like Conway keep using the same ridiculous "drill baby drill" nonsense for Trump.

I'm really looking forward to the debate and more crying about how mean Democrats are treating Trump.

As I said before, when they go low, kick them in the nuts.

ConJob knows they're never going to go high. I find it amusing she can pretend that might be the case with a straight face, but I guess she's found the price worth selling her soul for.

Given Trump's notorious reputation for not paying his bills, I hope she got that money up front.