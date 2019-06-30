Chris Wallace Stomps Larry Kudlow For Hatch Act Violation: 'Let Me Interrupt Your Campaign Speech'

Fox News Chris Wallace accused White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow of making a campaign speech during a recent internet.

While appearing on Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Kudlow about Sen. Elizabeth Warren's speech alleging that the tax code is made to benefit millionaires and billionaires.

"I don't understand in general... what planet they are describing," Kudlow said. "The United States economy is booming."

Wallace attempted to interrupt, but Kudlow continued talking.

"These are factual issues!" Kudlow exclaimed. "I understand that they're is a political spin. But these are factual, measurable areas. And I do not understand their narrative. We are in a strong prosperity."

"Let me interrupt your campaign speech," Wallace chuckled.

"It's not a campaign speech!" Kudlow shouted. "I'm citing facts and figures!"

Kellyanne Conway, White House special counselor to the president, was recently accused of violating the Hatch Act, which prevents federal employees from campaigning.