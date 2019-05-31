Kellyanne Conway Proudly Violates The Hatch Act

During a press gaggle on Wednesday afternoon, Trump's presidential advisor held court. When she was called out about her previous violations of the Hatch Act (An Act To Prevent Pernicious Political Activities) she became indignant and pretended they never happened.

Conway launched a lengthy and nasty attack on the early Democratic frontrunner, former VP Joe Biden over his record, causing a reporter to explain that she was violating the Hatch Act, which exists to keep government employees from using their taxpayer-funded platforms to favor candidates.

She insisted she did not and spewed some mumbo-jumbo about outside groups.

Conway said, “No I haven’t been found to, that’s an outside group -- no no, you have to get your facts straight, Zeke, because you often don’t, respectfully.” Sure, go on the attack, Kellyanne. But you did do that thing.

Later in the press conference, another reporter brought up the Hatch Act again. Conway was not thrilled, and decided to use the conservative get-out-of-jail-free card they always play.

"If you're trying to silence me through the Hatch Act it's not going to work," she snarled.

"I'm not trying to silence you," the reporter shot back. "The office of Special Counsel said you violated it."

She then faced the reporter and snapped, " Let me know when the jail sentence starts."

Conway couldn't even tell the truth when it came to something that every White House reporter knows is true. Instead, she did her dance with alternative facts and bogus criticisms, but still came out the opposite of smelling like a rose.