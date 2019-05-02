Kellyanne Conway Better Lawyer Up

Lawrence O'Donnell pointed out how amid massive lawbreaking at the highest levels of the Trump White House, Kellyanne Conway is breaking the law nearly every day, on camera, in front of everybody, and she knows it.
This isn't the first time she's been caught breaking the Hatch Act, which prevents Federal Workers from engaging in campaign work while being paid by the taxpayer. She knows she's doing it:
[video] KELLYANNE CONWAY: And by the way, while I'm on the subject of Biden --
O'DONNELL: It's against the law for her to be "on the subject of Biden." She said that yesterday in the White House driveway to a group of reporters as she was illegally campaigning against Joe Biden for Donald Trump while in her position on the federal payroll. And I was going to show you that last night at this hour, but we ran out of time because of the breaking news last night, so Kellyanne Conway did the same thing again today in the White House driveway. She violated the Hatch Act. The Hatch Act says that a federal government employee, including the White House staff, "may not use his official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election." In other words, they cannot participate in campaigning. Another provision of the Hatch Act prohibits campaigning at federal buildings, which the White House most certainly is. So Kellyanne Conway violated two sections of the Hatch Act two days in a row standing in the White House driveway campaigning against Joe Biden.
Comments