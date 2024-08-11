'Miserable Childless Cat Lady' Hits Couch-F*cker At Harris-Walz Rally

I'm patiently awaiting Jake Tapper's return to the fainting couch. I'm in complete agreement with my cohort Conover's sentiment here in response to Tapper's preening about the Vance couch-fucker jokes. "When they go low, we need to kick them in the nuts."

Thankfully, it appears no Democrats are listening to Tapper either and they're not holding back with the mockery of Vance. Here's Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus at the Harris/Walz rally this Saturday, having a bit of fun at Vance's expense and hitting him for the asshole "childless cat lady" remarks.

TITUS: You know,by the way, I’m one of those miserable childless cat ladies.. and old JD Vance apologized to my cat, but he didn't never apologize to me for what he had to say. So I’ve got a word for JD Vance. You better hide behind that sofa because we’re coming for you.

Good for her for ignoring the media and the calls for political correctness when we're facing a real threat from someone like Trump, who's never had an ounce of trouble taking cheap shots and lying constantly about his political opponents.

And it really is just a shame that none of our corporate media covered the rally live on their networks. PBS and YouTube streamed it, and C-SPAN covered some of it, but none of the major cable news channels ran the rally live.

There were probably at least a million people watching the various streams live, but none of them other than C-SPAN, who did not run it in its entirety, thought it was worth putting on their airways.