Senator Stupid Spills The Tea On Senate Plan To Confirm Hegseth

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) revealed this week that Republican senators had developed a plan to confirm President-elect Donald Trump's nominations, including former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as attorney general, before the new president is sworn in.

During a Wednesday interview on Real America's Voice, Tuberville vowed to overcome the objections of Democrats despite sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz and Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

"We're in charge, and if we back up, it's like this Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth, all these people that are being nominated," Tuberville said. "Hey, it should be a no-brainer. Prove to me he's a criminal. If you do, I won't vote for him. But until then, he's in."

Host Steve Bannon argued that Republican senators had to be ready to confirm Trump's nominations before his inauguration.

"And then on the 20th, you hit them with a third wave of flood the zone with executive orders and everything the president's going to do," Bannon opined. "Would you be supportive of that to get the confirmations of at least these frontline big things starting right after you guys are sworn in?"

"Oh, yeah. That'll be done. We've already planned that," Tuberville replied. "We're sworn in January 3rd, but I think it's a couple of days after that. But we should have the sec def, the attorney general, the secretary treasurer."

"You put AG in that?" Bannon asked, referring to Gaetz's nomination to be attorney general.

"Oh, number one," Tuberville insisted. "The Democrats did this last time."

"Not one Democrat voted against any nominees," he added. "We're fighting for our country. And we better wake up and smell the roses, because if we don't, we're going to lose this country."

"It's going to be gone. And we're not going to have the second chance of a Donald Trump."