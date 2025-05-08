Co-President Lara Loomer Claims Another Scalp

Trump pulled his nomination of former Fox News contributor Janette Nesheiwat for Surgeon General after Loomer's attacks.
By Ed ScarceMay 8, 2025

It seems that Nesheiwat's pro-vaccine stance for COVID was too much for Loomer to bear, and after several tweets on Sunday, Trump relented and yanked her nomination immediately. They didn't make it public until Wednesday, however, one day before Nesheiwat's Senate confirmation hearing. Trump has since nominated another quack, Dr. Casey Means. She doesn't have a medical license and didn't finish her residency but she's vaccine-hesitant, if not outright hostile. And that suits Loomer just fine.

Source: Mediaite

President Donald Trump resolved to withdraw his nomination of former Fox News contributor Janette Nesheiwat to serve as his surgeon general on Wednesday after far-right activist Laura Loomer called for just that in a series of social media attacks earlier this week.

“The White House is said to be pulling its nomination of Janette Nesheiwat as Surgeon General, per sources,” reported Bloomberg’s Josh Wingrove and Madison Muller on Wednesday afternoon.

In a social media post on Sunday afternoon, Loomer blasted Nesheiwat, whom she identified as “the sister-in-law of former National Security Council Advisor Michael Waltz,” and argued that a malpractice suit against the then-nominee, “promotion of DEI-focused initiatives implemented through City M.D., and her advocacy for the China Virus ‘vaccine’ as recently as November 2024 (despite evidence that it causes severe health risks and doesn’t prevent the spread of COVID) render her unfit for the role of United States Surgeon General.”

Loomer celebrated on Wednesday.

Discussion

