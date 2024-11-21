Linda McMahon, Trump’s Latest Cabinet Pick, Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

I’m beginning to lose count of how many cabinet picks by President-Elect Sexual Abuser seem to have a similar predisposition. We have Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy and now Linda McMahon. Did I leave anyone out?

Back to McMahon: Just one month ago, she was sued for allowing years of sexual abuse of young boys.

From The Hill:

McMahon was sued along with her husband, Vince McMahon, WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings. She left WWE, which she co-founded along with her husband, in 2009 to run for a Senate seat in Connecticut. Linda McMahon was also the Small Business Administrator under Trump. The plaintiffs, five sexual assault survivors who were 12 and 13 years old at the time, allege WWE and its leaders knowingly allowed announcer Mel Phillips, who died in 2012, to groom young boys after hiring them to assist the ring crew with errands, luring them in under the guise they’d meet professional wrestlers.

In case you think she probably didn’t know…

Plaintiffs claim Phillips was granted private dressing rooms where he filmed relations with the boys. Court documents note that Vince McMahon once said Phillips had an “unnatural and peculiar interest” in young boys and fired Phillips in 1988. But after six weeks, he was rehired and directed to “steer away” from the ring boys, which did not happen, plaintiffs say.

The lawsuit was filed before Trump picked McMahaon to be a cabinet secretary.

Hubby Vince McMahon has had so many sexual misconduct allegations against him, I’m surprised he hasn’t been nominated for a cabinet position, too. There was the settlement with a referee who accused him of rape, accusations by a WWE employee of sexual assault, trafficking and "increasingly depraved sexual demands," a tanning salon attendant who said he showed her nude photos of himself, “made unwelcome advances” and groped her, and more.

The same GOP folks who obsess about sexual grooming in school will no doubt be fine with Linda McMahon as secretary of the Department of Education. Just as they are fine with a guy who was adjudged to have committed sexual assault (and has been accused by many others) as president.

While the Senate will probably rubber stamp most, if not all of Trump's picks, not one of them is poised to make any American’s life better except Donald Trump’s and the radical agenda of his Project 2025 cronies.