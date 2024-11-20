Trump's Latest Cauldron Of Sh*t Cabinet Pick: Dr. Oz To CMS

Keeping in line with his cauldron of shit cabinet selections, Trump chose Dr. Oz to be in charge of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid services.

NBC News:

CMS is the agency responsible for providing government-based health insurance to more than 160 million people through Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provides coverage to children whose families earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.

He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades," Trump said in a statement , adding that Oz would work alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , an anti-vaccine activist who Trump wants to head the Department of Health and Human Services, to "take on the illness industrial complex."

Demented Donald loves putting unqualified quacks in positions of great authority for the American people that require more than putting on make-up and being TV and podcast hosts.

I wrote this up in 2014 and it's still relevant today.

John Oliver, Dr. Oz And His Magic Beans

John Oliver is doing a great job over on cable TV and his new show is rocking. I particularly loved his take on that 19th century traveling medicine man on his horse and buggy traveling from town to town bringing you miracle cures and magical beans. You know the man well, his name is Dr. Oz. I've been waiting for that magic pill which will bust up the fat and make me lose weight by just sitting home and watching the World Cup.

Oliver: Name me one case where a man named Oz, claimed mystical powers and led people horribly astray? Hearing: Q: Do you believe there's a miracle pill out there? Oz: There's not a pill, long term, lose weight, live you the best life without diet and exercise. Q: Do you believe there's a magic weight loss diet out there? Oz: If you're selling something that's magical, no. Oliver: That would be ridiculous. No one is claiming that there is a magic pill out there. That would be stupid. Oz: This little bean has scientists saying deep down, a magic weight loss cure for ever body type. Oliver: He never said there was a magic pill, he said there was a magic bean. That's clearly entirely different.

I imagine if you smoke Meth for a month straight I'm pretty sure you'll lose tons of weight even without taking Dr. Oz's magic beans.

Digby: