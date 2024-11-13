Trump's Latest Insane Pick: Fox News Host Pete Hegseth For SecDef

Of all the insane choices Trump could make for his cabinet, I didn't even see this one coming

Pete fucking Hegseth? He's been a TV asshole since 2014.

Over the years I've described this jackass as Trump's personal fluffer.

I'm not questioning his service, but this is fucking Looney Tunes.

Hegseth was a failed nominee for Trump for the position of Veterans Affairs back in 2018.



NewsHound Ellen wrote this article at the time: Fox Host Pete Hegseth Outed As Self-Dealing, Adulterous Hypocrite, Passed Over For VA Nomination

This twit even had the nerve to claim the term Redskins was a term of respect when the Washington football was embroiled in the name controversy. Fox's Hegseth: 'Redskins' Used Historically As 'A Term Of Respect'

Recently his claim to fame was to get war criminals found guilty by military courts pardoned by Trump.

It’s bad enough that Donald Trump seemingly plans to “honor” Memorial Day by pardoning a slew of war criminals, it’s even worse that the decision came after secret lobbying efforts by Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth. The New York Times, which reported Trump’s upcoming plans last weekend, wrote that those likely to be pardoned include Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of the Navy SEALs, Army Green Beret Maj. Mathew L. Golsteyn and a Blackwater security contractor. The Times wrote about their crimes (my emphases added): Navy SEALs who served with Chief Gallagher told authorities he indiscriminately shot at civilians, gunning down a young woman in a flowered hijab and an unarmed old man. They also said he stabbed a teenage captive, then bragged about it in text messages. His trial is set to start at the end of this month. If convicted, he faces life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all charges. Major Golsteyn is charged with killing an Afghan man that he and other soldiers said had bomb-making materials. After an interrogation, the soldiers let the man go. Fearing that the man would return to making improvised explosives, which had already killed two Marines in the area, Major Golsteyn later said he killed the man. Mr. Trump has singled both men out on Twitter, calling Major Golsteyn a “U.S. Military hero,” and praising Chief Gallagher for his service to the country.

Hegseth had been angling for a job in the cockwobbler's administration and his lapdog efforts have paid off.

What a slap in the face to the entire US military apparatus and those of us who depend on them.