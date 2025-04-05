Dem Rep Rips Trump And Musk For Ripping Off Social Security

Democratic Congresswoman Katherine Clark took apart the Trump administration and Elon Musk for systematically trying to destroy all our social safety nets in an effort to rob benefits to pay for the tax cuts to the very wealthy.

Step one is destroying the infrastructure and work force of our social safety nets.

CLARK: What they are doing here is wrecking the infrastructure of social security so they can rob the benefit. You cannot say you are protecting Social Security and have the layoffs we're seeing, making our seniors drive hours to have an in-person appointment, which they have to go to an office far from where they live when they were able previously to do this through a telephone call or to be able to have that office close by if they needed to go there. All of that is designed to undercut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, in order to give a tax cut to billionaires. It is an outrageous rip-off of the American taxpayer that we are seeing from this administration.

More of this please.

Now is the time for the entire Democratic party to let loose on every media outlet they can get on.

Stop fucking around. Instead of a few we need all of them to save this country from total destruction.