GOP Senator Can't Prove Calls Into Social Security Were Fraudulent

Maria Bartiromo and Senator Roger Marshall repeated already-debunked claims about supposed fraud and abuse in Social Security by upping the ante Monday morning.

Fox Business played some video of Musk claiming they won't cut Medicaid, or Social Security to fool the rubes.

MUSK: 40% of the of the calls into social security were fraudulent like meaning that it was someone trying to get a social security payment that was going to a senior to go to a instead to go to a fraud ring.

How does he know?

The Queen of MAGA said some of those people that are 120 years old must be receiving funds. or at least it's possible. The truth never stops Bartiromo and the MAGA cult from transmitting lie after lie. No person not entitled to benefits has been receiving them at 120 years old.

Bartiromo's job is to promote Musk as a savior as opposed to the villain he is.

BARTIROMO: Incredible, Senator. I mean you know hearing that interview with Bret Baier the other day from the Doge Group and Elon Musk was just astounding some of the things that they they found. We don't know if all of those people on the Social Security rolls that are 120 years old we don't know if they've actually accepted those benefits right but we know that they're on the roll so it's there's a chance that they've been collecting benefits. Somebody has been because we know they're not 120 years old but somebody is collecting them.

Nobody is collecting money who is 120 years old, but even if a small percentage were, it gives Musk no cause to fire thousands of SSA employees and close phone banks and offices. Hoping to find fraud this way is ludicrous, Maria.

Marshall then regurgitated Elon Musk's lies about Social Security.

We don't know if all of those people on the Social Security rolls that are 120 years old we don't know if they've actually accepted those benefits right but we know that they're on the roll so it's there's a chance that they've been collecting benefits. Somebody has been because we know they're not 120 years old but somebody is collecting them. Right Maria so I came to Congress to save Social Security. President Trump wants to save Social Security. We want those monies to go to those people that again have been paying into the program for decades. What we do know is that 40% of those phone calls coming into the Social Security hotline are people trying to change the account where that money is being sent to. I don't know the success level of those. I'm not sure the percentage of out of country but what we do know from past experience if you go back to the unemployment crisis that we had during the pandemic that lots of those monies were sent out of the country as well so we're gonna work on that I think that's a huge priority.

Even if Marshall was correct about the phone calls, (which he is not) that proves nothing. People change their bank accounts all the time. Elderly people use the phone to do as much as they can, because they are often not well-versed in online transactions. There's no reason to suspect that they're fraudsters, like Elon and his co-president Trump are.