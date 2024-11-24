Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens To Remove 'Toilets In Africa'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) vowed to support Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by investigating NPR and "toilets in Africa."
"Elon Musk will be leading the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, under the Trump administration, aimed at cutting at least $2 trillion said to be government waste of taxpayer money," Fox News host Maria Bartiromo explained during an interview with Greene on Sunday.

"Tell us what you see as the most government waste," the Fox News host asked the lawmaker, who has been tapped to lead the House DOGE subcommittee.

"It's all over," Greene insisted. "Every single government department program, grant programs, contracts, it is everywhere."

"We'll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda," she continued. "We'll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa, all kinds of programs that don't help the American people."

"We're going to look in every single aspect and we don't care about people's feelings."

