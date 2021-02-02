Politics
Money Honey Chews Out Mitch McConnell Over MTG

Fox's Maria Bartiromo thinks caving to QAnon lunacy quack Marjorie Taylor Greene is the way to Republican victories?
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
There is no person, politician or action that is too extreme for conservatives If that said individual identifies as a Republican.

Case in point: Trump lovin' FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo is furious that **Minority** Leader McConnell called QAnon believer and resident congressional wacko Marjorie Taylor Greene "a cancer."

Wanting to have Speaker Pelosi assassinated is a perfectly reasonable platform plank within the Republican Party these days.

Bartiromo was joined by Congresswoman Mace from South Carolina and said, "There's a lot of one-sidedness. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is slamming your colleague, freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene."

Any person not stuck in the TrumpQ cult would say McConnell's response was a perfectly normal response to the outrageous antics of MTG.

Bartiromo read most of McConnell's statement and then showed MTG's tweet where she responded by emulating Trump's exact words. Words that helped fuel the riots at the Capitol, that the Republican party is "weak."

Bartiromo was flabbergasted that there is a push to remove Greene from her committee positions.

Mace gets a point for saying that there is no room for Q in the GOP and they need to rebuild the party. But then, of course, she veered off in the usual "both sides" meme used to justify the QOP, Trump and the insurrection at the Capitol.

Bartiromo quickly equated Rep. Maxine Waters to the lunacy of Marjorie Taylor Greene and asked, "Where was Mitch McConnell then? Did Mitch McConnell call her 'a cancer to the Republic?'"

No Democratic House members have called 911 a false flag, denigrated the Sandy Hook mass shootings, claimed the Clinton's killed JFK Jr., or that Democrats are blood drinking cannibals, etc.

Nor did they aid and abet the seditious overtaking of the US Capitol by promoting the big lie of voter fraud conspiracies. Not to mention chasing down surviving students of a mass shooting to scream about gun rights.

There is no "both sides" to QAnon, Maria. John Harwood gets it:

