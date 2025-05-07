Thom Tillis Won't Vote For Ed Martin, Likely Killing His Nomination

Thom Tillis (R-NC) said he wouldn't support prominent right-wing extremist Ed Martin, Trump nominee for U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., which would block any chance for confirmation for the “Stop the Steal” organizer who has closely aligned himself with Jan. 6 defendants and entered the Capitol with the mob. Via NBC News:

“I’ve indicated to the White House I wouldn’t support his nomination,” Tillis said Tuesday after meeting with Martin on Monday night.

Tillis is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is overseeing Martin's nomination. The panel has 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats, meaning if all other members aside from Tillis voted along party lines, the vote on Martin would end in a tie and his nomination would not be reported favorably to the full Senate.

Trump's nomination of Martin, a longtime right-wing activist who had no prosecutorial experience until Trump named him as interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia on the day of his inauguration, has raised major concerns with alumni of the office, which prosecutors both federal and local crimes in Washington.

Tillis said his concerns about Martin’s involvement in the defense of people who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were too much to overcome, but said that Martin agreed with him that there were hundreds of individuals who shouldn't have been included in Trump's mass pardons.