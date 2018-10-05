Chuck Grassley's Hypocrisy: How Dare Democrats Hold A SCOTUS Seat Open!

I don't know who wrote this speech for Chuck Grassley, and I won't make any senior moment jokes here, because this argument made on the Senate Floor is straight up hypocrisy.

Chuck Grassley blames "dark money on the left" for opposition to Kavanaugh:

"The conduct of left-wing dark money groups and their allies in this body have shamed us all."

And it's also a "shame" that you had to leave the Koch-funded Heritage Foundation and Judicial Crisis Network on hold while you gave this speech, Chuck.

"Another member of the committee revealed the end game when she suggested that Senate Democrats could hold a vacancy open for two years if they defeated Judge Kavanaugh and took control of the Senate in these midterm elections."

Gosh, that's unprecedented except that your party actually did it.

"I oversaw the most transparent confirmation process in Senate history."

Now now, Mr. Grassley. Now you're just trolling us.