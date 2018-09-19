Lisa Graves Destroys Grassley's Excuses For Ducking FBI Kavanaugh Investigation

I do not believe Brett Kavanaugh's nomination will survive the confirmation process. I've been afraid to say that out loud, but the excuses offered by Chuck Grassley for why they will not allow the FBI to investigate Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's accusation of what Kavanaugh did to her in high school were lame, limp, and tepid.

"Chuck Grassley in his written statement says, 'The FBI has indicated to the committee and in public statements that it considers the matter closed,'" O'Donnell read.

He continued to read. "The FBI does not make credibility determinations. The FBI provides information on a confidential basis in order for decision makers to determine an individual's suitability. The Senate has the information it needs to follow-up with witnesses and gather and assess the relevant evidence."

In response, former Senate Judiciary Committee staffer Lisa Graves rattled off an entire list of reasons why Grassley's statement about proceeding with the FBI is a bogus rush to jam a vote on Kavanaugh.

After observing that it seems Chuck Grassley doesn't know much about the actual process, Graves launched into a detailed explanation of exactly what the FBI does in these investigations.

"It also includes a detailed examination if someone does bring forward an allegation that someone isn't worthy of a public of public trust to examine those facts, to find out what the matter is," she explained.

And you know that from just recent news history when Rob Porter, another Hatch staffer -- former Hatch staffer, was facing a denial of his background investigation, security clearance because of allegations that he had hit his spouse," Graves said to illustrate her point.

"That's certainly not a matter that involves a crime that the FBI would ordinarily investigate, but it's the type of matter the FBI does investigate as part of determining what the record reflects about someone's suitability for public trust in public office," she concluded.

In the span of under two minutes, Graves completely wrecked Grassley's carefully crafted excuse, laying bare the truth: Grassley knows this nomination is doomed, and so does Trump.

If they hold this hearing without Dr. Ford, they'll expose themselves as the cynical fools they are. If they jam a vote with this still pending, they'll give up the House and the Senate and likely the White House in 2020.

Lawrence O'Donnell observed that Grassley's statement does not mention or reiterate that there will be a hearing on Monday. There's no way the FBI could do what needs to be done by then, and there's no way Dr. Ford is going to walk into a Republican buzzsaw.

Oh! Here's Senator Bob Corker, calling for a vote. But he's not on the Judiciary Committee nor is he even in the Senate after January, so he can call for whatever and get nothing.

After learning of the allegation, Chairman @ChuckGrassley took immediate action to ensure both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have the opportunity to be heard, in public or private. Republicans extended a hand in good faith. If we don’t hear from both sides on Monday, let’s vote. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) September 19, 2018

Your move, Senators. Choose wisely.