Senator Mazie Hirono Quite Rightly Calls Bullsh*t On Senate GOP

Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono has had enough of the posturing from Chuck Grassley and his gang of Judiciary Committee bros and isn't afraid to say so.

In response to the claim that Grassley's bros had done everything they possibly could to contact Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to testify, Hirono was visibly angry.

“We’re not consulted at all," she told ABC News. "I would like to have us come together and figure out what is the best way to proceed. Not this seat of the pants stuff, and the latest being a letter from the chairman to the Democrats saying we have done everything we can to contact her—that is such bullshit I can hardly stand it.”

Since Chuck Grassley's defense for his tone-deaf handling of Dr. Ford's complaints is to complain that reporters are mean to him because he's old, I'd say Marvelous Mazie hit it right on the nose.

True bullshit.