Furious Senator Sends Message To Men: 'Shut Up And Step Up!'

During a press conference today, Senator Masie Hirono shoved Senator Richard Blumenthal out of the way so that she could be heard.

And heard she was.

She stepped up and pointed out that what the White House is doing right now is victimizing Dr. Ford. Throwing down a challenge to the press, she said, "Why don't we get that out there, why should we participate in a victimization of someone who has the courage to come forward, and she is under absolutely no obligation to participate in a smearing of her and her family."

"I expect the members of the press to talk about how unfair this all is," she continued. "I don't think that's editorializing, that's laying out some facts. I expect that from you guys."

And after that substantive challenge, a reporter asked her whether it helped that there were women on the committee.

"Of course it helps that there are women on the committee," Hirono shot back, exasperated.

"But really, guess who's perpetuating all these kinds of actions?," she asked. "It's the men in this country.

"And I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up and step up! Do the right thing. For a change."

And with that, she was done.