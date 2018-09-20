BREAKING: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford Opens Negotiations To Testify Next Week

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's legal team has indicated its willingness to negotiate terms that might lead to Dr. Blasey Ford testifying in front of the Senate next week, though not Monday, about her allegations of sexual assault against SCOTUS nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. She has moved her family, and is in hiding because of numerous death threats and harassment since her identity became known, thanks to Intercept reporters (among others) tracking her down. She does not want to appear unless her safety and that of her family's can be guaranteed.

Dr. Blasey Ford's attorney, Deborah Katz, made the following statement:

“As you are aware, she's been receiving death threats which have been reported to the FBI and she and her family have been forced out of their home,” Katz wrote to the committee. “She wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety. A hearing on Monday is not possible and the committee's insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event.” Katz continued: “Dr. Ford has asked me to let you know that she appreciates the various options you have suggested. Her strong preference continues to be for the Senate Judiciary Committee to allow for a full investigation prior to her testimony.”

After all - even George H.W. Bush asked the FBI to investigate when Anita Hill made allegations about nominee Clarence Thomas sexually harassing her. Not that it helped the outcome much, mind you...