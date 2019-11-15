Friday News Dump: Good Old Brett Honored By Federalist Society, And Other News

You might think there's no such thing as evil, but with these guys, who are we
kidding?
The Federalist Society’s hosting a black tie dinner inside Union Station tonight, so protestors rolled up a big screen and loud speakers blaring Christine Blasey Ford’s Kavanaugh testimony as a welcome to attendees pic.twitter.com/kX4VjXhgkz
— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) November 14, 2019
3. One thing that has changed since Kavanaugh's confirmation is that the evidence against Kavanaugh has gotten STRONGER.
Specifically, there are now more corroborating evidence to support the claims of Deborah Ramirez, who wasn't even allowed to testifyhttps://t.co/amtwSyaLCw
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 14, 2019
The Federalist Society, which donates copious amounts of💰to conservative candidates & then “suggests” conservative judges for appt is hosting a black tie dinner w/ Kavanaugh as keynote speaker.
Protesters dressed as staff are handing out these programs. pic.twitter.com/d7609wwdh1
— Kristin Mink #ImpeachTrump #ImpeachKavanaugh (@KristinMinkDC) November 15, 2019
As recently as a year ago, Facebook pretended to be apologetic about how one of its executives was a public supporter of Kavanaugh's confirmation.
Now the mask is off. https://t.co/YLFC6gFSOS
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) November 14, 2019
Demand Justice has started running ads shaming Facebook for sponsoring a Federalist Society dinner honoring Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/dpoRJQmn33
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 14, 2019
.@RichardAEpstein I was the first person who gave a @fedsoc talk in 1983. The reason FedSoc thrives is we have intellectual continuity. @senatemajldr could do nothing without us. pic.twitter.com/26LGQmNMM0
— Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) November 15, 2019
Kavanaugh dodged ethics scrutiny by getting off the DC Circuit and on the Supreme Court, the only nine judges on the federal bench WITHOUT a code of ethics. Which is why he can headline a fundraiser for the group that deposited him on the Court.
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 15, 2019
"Kavanaugh is the perfect symbol for @FedSoc : A white man of privilege who gets dangerously angry when anybody tries to hold him to account. He is the embodiment of everything that is wrong. Of course they honor him."-- me refusing to normalize that man.https://t.co/tE89Sesrwt
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 14, 2019
Other news:
"The students at Saugus had undergone active shooter drills, and he 'grew up knowing this is a thing that happens.'”
None of us should accept that "this is a thing that happens."
We don't have to live like this. #EndGunViolence #EnoughIsEnoughhttps://t.co/tHkazPwxSE
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 14, 2019
Senate Republicans led by @SenateMajLdr McConnell are STILL blocking the bipartisan, House-passed universal background checks bill.#EnoughIsEnough
Take action now to reduce gun violence.
Our kids need protection from this relentless nightmare. pic.twitter.com/uZrgDkr1UH
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 14, 2019
As news broke of the shooting at Saugus High School, my friend Chris Murphy was on the Senate floor demanding action on gun safety. Republicans rejected his proposal.
I’m fed up with the inaction on gun violence. pic.twitter.com/quIn5vvHRB
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) November 15, 2019
Actually, it is. You see, the federal bribery statute, 18 USC 201, defines bribery to include attempted bribery. It's enough to "seek" a bribe - you don't actually have to pull your illegal scheme off. https://t.co/Q6KynEOQIF
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 15, 2019
Mitch McConnell has had a bill for background checks on his desk since FEBRUARY. February, folks. That was 9 mos ago and he's done NOTHING about it. #MassacreMitch#RickShow
— Rick Smith (@RickSmithShow) November 15, 2019
Barr praises the DOJ IG for being “fiercely independent” & conducting the Russia investigation “in the most professional way” as Barr does the least independent & professional thing by discussing the investigation with Trump. https://t.co/6NPCHHDS3W
— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) November 15, 2019
Jim Jordan's constant anger makes him incomprehensible most of the time, so if you replace what he says with Boomhauer dialogue, there really isn't much difference. pic.twitter.com/5hmOkRFVFt
— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 14, 2019
WOO HOO https://t.co/LyXxfCkwT3
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) November 15, 2019
Inbox from earlier today:
"Hello, Professor Rosen. This is [major media reporter.] I’m writing to ask if you might be able to provide a quick comment about how the impeachment hearing today fared as a TV event and how you think the ratings will be."
I declined.
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) November 14, 2019
WOW: @facebook has just decided that this ad that we bought to run on their platform aimed at Facebook employees somehow does not meet their ad standards.
Wonder why? pic.twitter.com/3BQ6sRSRp6
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) November 14, 2019
JUST IN: Trump moves to force dismissal of lawsuit brought by Bolton aide seekign to determine whether to testify in House impeachment proceedings. pic.twitter.com/EwDDTqjsLf
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 15, 2019
This will drive Trump crazy. https://t.co/voCu58mFIv
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 14, 2019
👀 watch 👀
👩🏻 ‘That’s bribery’: Nancy Pelosi explains why Trump is in deeper water than he thinks 👩🏻https://t.co/wC3N2ypzl3
— Alex (@aroseblush) November 14, 2019
It is funny that the illiterate Trump is such a ferocious educational snob, while the Republicans who actually earned fancy degrees like Senator Kennedy are twanging their drawls and dropping their Gs like summer repertory actors auditioning for a Tennessee Williams play
— David Frum (@davidfrum) November 15, 2019
NEW: US intelligence says a landmark Supreme Court decision last year led it to stop collecting your phone’s location data without a warrant. But — and there’s always a but in such cases — it’s not ruling out doing so in the future. https://t.co/7WEidk5N1W
— Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) November 14, 2019
“Mr. Gidley also claimed that criticism of Mr. Miller was connected to his Jewish faith,” which is definitely one way for a White House spokesman to respond to these emails without in any way responding to what they actually say https://t.co/ciWcAW4EC4
— Mark Berman (@markberman) November 15, 2019
Gordon Sondland's cellphone call to Trump from a restaurant in the capital of Ukraine last summer was a stunning breach of security, exposing the conversation to surveillance by foreign intelligence services, including Russia's, former U.S. officials said. https://t.co/E2DCws44Cl
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 13, 2019
NEWS: Mike Bloomberg is pouring $100 million into an anti-Trump digital ad campaign as he moves toward 2020 run, reshaping the online ad landscape
Here’s the twist: This set of ads will not feature Bloomberg, his advisers say.https://t.co/8A5JdC0VUh
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 15, 2019
Costco is warning customers about a social media scam that promises a $75 coupon if they fill out a survey and provide personal information.
It’s a recurring hoax, Costco warns. https://t.co/hSpJ4gMEi5
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 15, 2019
Wow: New Jersey fines Uber $649 million: $530 million for five years of back taxes for unemployment and disability, $119 million in interest. https://t.co/VoP2P6onxS
— Desiree Fields (@FieldsDesiree) November 15, 2019
When MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace reminded Stephen Colbert that she used to work in Republican politics, the Late Show host replied, “I used to make fun of your boss a lot" https://t.co/0ss8l68SKS
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 15, 2019
Finally listened to full Megan Rapinoe speech citin Kaepernick. It’s beautiful. My God we need more Rapinoes pic.twitter.com/BifgMWOQd2
— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) November 13, 2019
Ohio House passes bill allowing student answers to be scientifically wrong as long as the reasoning is because of their religious beliefs https://t.co/FLeGlst0TZ
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) November 14, 2019
Nikki Haley just did a book tour event at George Washington University.
The student body is not pleased.
pic.twitter.com/L92F2UhuHD
— Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) November 15, 2019
CDC data shows that 98% of toddlers and 60% of infants consumed added sugar in sweetened drinks, baked goods and snacks. “The most important thing to take away is that added sugars are everywhere,” said one of the researchers. https://t.co/I0YA4ucAe8
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 15, 2019
Italian council chamber floods—just after council rejected climate change measures https://t.co/U32u4jncLV@upworthy
— Joseph Paul Blough (@JPBlough) November 15, 2019
— Heck Johnson 'The Atomic Hillbilly' (@Kenute48210) November 15, 2019
People don't all suck
I was going through a spell of depression—too much exposure to the misery of this world—when I started interviewing @tomhanks; I'm not anymore. Did you know that celebrity profiles can heal you? https://t.co/BlvOnkQd91
— Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) November 13, 2019
People Pull Together To Save A Frightened Dog Loose On Highway https://t.co/9rLJf7D38f
— Karen Chestney (@KarenChestney) November 15, 2019
27-year-old who died of cancer left behind final advice that has the internet in tears - Upworthy https://t.co/GtlWZZ5mO4
— ELITE COUNSEL (@Elite_Counsel) November 13, 2019
The World Health Organization declares war on the out of control price of insulin https://t.co/7WQJxu25lI@upworthy
— Joseph Paul Blough (@JPBlough) November 15, 2019
A professional violinist plays Bach for rescued shelter dogs and they love it.https://t.co/Gj2fNfeNMY pic.twitter.com/BqARYW98eM
— Upworthy (@Upworthy) November 13, 2019
"Your zip code should not determine the quality of your health care, or whether you can even get care at all." Chicago @NBA legend, Michael Jordan, funded a clinic in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, providing care for uninsured patients. https://t.co/rPz00iQG3b
— AMA (@AmerMedicalAssn) November 11, 2019
never saw this before: Mr. Rogers on Letterman in 1982.
A collision of radical kindness and wry cynicism. Kindness wins.https://t.co/VkDVDwIHVQ
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 14, 2019
#OTD in 1960, 6yo Ruby Bridges showed unthinkable courage as she integrated William Frantz Elementary School. This summer, Mrs. Bridges-Hall told our #CDFFreedomSchools educators how much the kindness and dedication of her teacher, Ms. Henry, meant to her. https://t.co/ICFUPGxT9N
— Children's Defense Fund (@ChildDefender) November 14, 2019
These babies celebrated World Kindness Day by dressing up as Mister Rogers 😭❤️ (via @AHNToday) pic.twitter.com/ToTQKrmWxf
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 14, 2019
Never forget, One act of kindness can change your whole life. pic.twitter.com/Mh7hSUTdJj
— Jack Skellington (@J4CKMULL) November 14, 2019
Kids and adorable animals:
Disneyland: Where dreams come true and also where a bitch is all up in your shit when you're trying to eat your breakfast.
📹: Imgur user LOGICALPONY pic.twitter.com/MIWtWrrkCA
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) November 14, 2019
— Nique (@Nico_TheFirst) November 13, 2019
— Mach Datit (@macdatit) November 14, 2019
Kittens witness the phenomena of childbirth pic.twitter.com/KCkAd4RHU9
— Kittens (@kittensfolder) November 13, 2019
TODDLERS: THE MUSICAL
Including hits like:
🎵 I Don’t Want That (Yes I Do)
🎵 NO NO NO NO NO
🎵 He’s Looking At Me,
She’s Breathing on Me
🎵 Cough in Your Mouth
🎵 Bedtime is The Time for
Questions
SHOWTIMES AT 4 AM, 5 AM, and DURING YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW
— Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) November 14, 2019
Cremie recommends starting every day with a piece of banana - delicious and nutritious (and adorable in slow motion)! Cremie is a 1-year-old guinea pig who loves getting nose scratches and snacks. She’s hoping to find a home of her own today! pic.twitter.com/K8sCulQDhi
— AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) November 14, 2019
Smores the guinea pig loves his new playpen, but unfortunately his best friend Brownie is a little too big for it pic.twitter.com/OcIBJMWhbe
— ꪖꪀꪀꪖ ✨ (@blightwulf) November 14, 2019
Are you talking to me? 😂 pic.twitter.com/TAirxRHhf3
— KITTENS (@kittens_funn) November 13, 2019
Caught the Goldens holding hands at puppy play hour pic.twitter.com/KE4TH3o9ZH
— Back To Nature (@backt0nature) November 11, 2019
Enjoy your weekend!