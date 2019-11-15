Friday News Dump: Good Old Brett Honored By Federalist Society, And Other News

TODDLERS: THE MUSICAL



Including hits like:



🎵 I Don’t Want That (Yes I Do)

🎵 NO NO NO NO NO

🎵 He’s Looking At Me,

She’s Breathing on Me

🎵 Cough in Your Mouth

🎵 Bedtime is The Time for

Questions



SHOWTIMES AT 4 AM, 5 AM, and DURING YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW

— Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) November 14, 2019