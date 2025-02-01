'There Is No Oversight': Musk Aides Lock Gov't Workers Out Of Computer Systems

Aides to the unelected dipshit billionaire somehow charged with running the U.S. government human resources agency have locked career civil servants out of computer systems that contain the personal data of millions of federal employees. It appears that Donald and his shadow president, Elon Musk, are embarking on a hostile takeover of the federal government.

Reuters reports:

Since taking office 11 days ago, President Donald Trump has embarked on a massive government makeover, firing and sidelining hundreds of civil servants in his first steps toward downsizing the bureaucracy and installing more loyalists. Musk, the billionaire Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab CEO and X owner tasked by Trump to slash the size of the 2.2 million-strong civilian government workforce, has moved swiftly to install allies at the agency known as the Office of Personnel Management. The two officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said some senior career employees at OPM have had their access revoked to some of the department's data systems.

The systems include a vast database called Enterprise Human Resources Integration, which contains dates of birth, Social Security numbers, appraisals, home addresses, pay grades and length of service of government workers, the officials said. "We have no visibility into what they are doing with the computer and data systems," one of the officials said. "That is creating great concern. There is no oversight. It creates real cybersecurity and hacking implications."

Don Moynihan, a professor at the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, said, "This makes it much harder for anyone outside Musk's inner circle at OPM to know what's going on."

A team including current and former employees of Musk assumed command of OPM on Jan. 20, the day Trump took office. They have moved sofa beds onto the fifth floor of the agency's headquarters, which contains the director's office and can only be accessed with a security badge or a security escort, one of the OPM employees said. The sofa beds have been installed so the team can work around the clock, the employee said.

"It feels like a hostile takeover," the individual said. It sure feels that way to me, too. And while Donald fills his cabinet with sycophants, Leon Musk is doing the same thing at OPM.

This could get really bad, and Donald has only been in office for 12 days:

I spoke to former Treasury and OMB officials, and they said Elon Musk accessing government payment systems could give him the power to selectively turn off payments. They described what this really means in very clarifying terms. See below: newrepublic.com/article/1910... — Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) 2025-01-31T19:51:41.259Z

