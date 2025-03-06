Trump Aides Meet With Zelenskyy Opponents To Plot His Ouster

The Trump minions are confident that Zelenskyy would lose any vote due to war fatigue and public frustration over rampant corruption.
By Susie MadrakMarch 6, 2025

Four senior members of Yambo's administration have held secret discussions with some of Kyiv’s top political opponents to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, coincidentally, just as Trump aligns with Putin in seeking to push him out of his job! Via Politico:

The senior Trump allies held talks with Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, a remorselessly ambitious former prime minister, and senior members of the party of Petro Poroshenko, Zelenskyy’s immediate predecessor as president, according to three Ukrainian parliamentarians and a U.S. Republican foreign policy expert.

The discussions centered on whether Ukraine could hold quick presidential elections. These are being delayed in line with the country’s constitution because Ukraine remains under martial law. Critics of holding elections say they could be chaotic and play into Russia’s hands, with so many potential voters serving on the front lines or living abroad as refugees.

The Trump aides are confident that Zelenskyy would lose any vote due to war fatigue and public frustration over rampant corruption. Indeed, his poll ratings have been in decline for years, although they have picked up in the wake of last week’s Oval Office brawl, when the Ukrainian leader was shown the door after being berated by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The most recent poll shows Zelenskyy still comfortably ahead in the race for the presidency.

The official line from the U.S. administration is that Trump is not interfering in Ukraine’s domestic politics. This week, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick denied his boss was “weighing into Ukrainian politics,” adding all that Trump wants is a partner for peace.

Nope, he wouldn't DREAM of it.

Is it just a coincidence that already-debunked claims of Zelenskyy corruption are popping up all over again in MAGA and Russian propaganda outlets?

Ha, ha! What a kneeslapper! "Partner for peace"! That's all what Putin wants, amirite?

Dear God, I hate these people.

Discussion

