Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Shows How It's Done

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu clapped back at Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, who doesn't understand the US Constitution, after he claimed Democratic mayors are against comprehensive immigration reform if they refuse to help ICE agents round up and deport migrants.

The Boston Mayor quickly bashed Republicans during Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing on "Sanctuary Cities" led by QAnon Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene for not doing anything to help the country outside of grandstanding and viciously cutting veterans, much needed cancer research and Medicaid.

GOSAR: How can you get a comprehensive immigration policy when you're defying it from the very get-go? You're building it on false premises and false tenets. WU: Respectfully, Congressman, you could pass bipartisan legislation and that would be comprehensive immigration law. The false narrative is that immigrants in general are criminals or immigrants in general cause all sorts of danger and harm. That is actually what is undermining safety in our communities. If you wanted to make us safe, pass gun reforms. Stop cutting Medicaid. Stop cutting cancer research. Stop cutting funds for veterans. That is what will make our city safe.

Bravo!

State and local authorities are not required to work with federal ICE agents or any federal authorities within the U.S. Constitution. WU is correct. MAGAts have created the false narrative that undocumented migrants are the only purveyors of crime in the country.

Here is the full exchange.