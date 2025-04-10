Lawrence Jones Says He's Missing Something On Trump Tariffs: His Brain

Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones still wasn't convinced that Trump's tariffs are destroying middle and working class after the markets have crashed, savings decimated and even after Steve Doocy laid some truths on him.

Doocy shared a story from the New York Post about how Trump's 104% tariffs on China have decimated a small business owner.

NY POST: Idaho businessman facing financial issues after tariffs went from $26K to $346K overnight: ‘I may sound calm but I’m not’

DOOCY: And what he told The New York Post is people don't understand the tariff situation. They think just foreign countries are paying for the tariffs. That's not true. Half of the tariffs are being paid for by U.S. based companies. So when you look at the big numbers and they look good, just remember that, according to this guy, half of the small businesses and half of the tariffs are being paid by America.

Doocy makes some common sense.

Enter former Tea Party jerk Lawrence Jones, who always submits to Trump's immorality.

"Well, I'll say this," Jones said. "I'm still holding back judgment on this because I feel like we may be missing something here."

There's nothing missing. Things are the way they are. People are suffering because of Trump.

JONES: And the way I look at it is I have two groups of friends. I have my more wealthy friends, the ones that are on Wall Street and all that. And then I have my friends that are in the farming community, middle class. They're cheering it on. Meanwhile, my friends that are more rich and wealthy are ticked off. And so they're look, I watched the president yesterday, even with those minors yesterday, and they're cheering them on as well. I think the elites have gotten used to a certain lifestyle and what we were invested in the market and all that. But he's fighting for, though, the little guy right now. So I think we may just want to hold on and see what happens if they start to turn on it. Then I think we have a different ballgame here.

Trump is not fighting for the little guy. He wants a country where the rich pay no taxes. He, and his family are the elitists. They started a Bitcoin scam immediately. They take billions from the Saudis.

Trump collaborators are helping Trump to continue to destroy the country.

Wake the fuck up.

Editor's note: Even though the tariffs are "paused," we consider the reactions, lies and angst from right wing media to be relevant and worthy of note.