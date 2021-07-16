Steve Doocy Schools Co-Host On Vax Reality: 'Well, You Won't Die'

Fox and Friends' co-host Steve Doocy acted like the voice of reason during a segment on the spread of the Delta variant of COVID.

When Lawrence Jones, substitute cohost claimed new indoor mask mandates in Los Angeles was "spreading misinformation," Doocy pounced.

After playing a segment from MSNBC of CDC Director Dr. Rachelle Walensky begging for honesty, "We are asking people to be honest with themselves. If they are not vaccinated and they're not wearing a mask they are not safe."

Doocy came back in and stated, "That was one of the best reasons to get the shot!"

"If I get the shot I don't have to wear the mask anymore except in LA County, where now they are doing the polar opposite of what the CDC says," Doocy said.

Almost 100% of new cases (1500) in LA county are from the Delta variant of COVID and unvaccinated people.

It's not a Fox News program without at least one idiot attacking mask guidelines.

"I'm sorry, they keep asking the question why people get vaccinated," Jones cut in. "The people that haven't, we've all got vaccinated. Some people have resistance. It's because of information like this."

“When you put out disinformation and people are saying why get the vaccination? We are not going to return to normal anyway? What’s the use of doing it? Why?”

"Well, you won’t die,” Doocy flatly stated.

Boom.

Why does Lawrence Jones label new guidelines (as we deal with a NEW surge of the pandemic) as misinformation? It's new information, idiot.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said that people wanted to get vaccinated so they could go inside without wearing a mask and now they have to wear a mask again. That was her expert analysis.

"The CDC is sending a different message," she said.

It's called NEW f**king information.

Fox News promoted wingnut a-hole and California Republican candidate for governor Larry Elder's tweet, that said, "Are you kidding me?" Then they promoted another anti-Biden Administration doctor who attacked new mask mandates.

Doocy replied, "If you haven't had the vaccine you still need to wear a mask in a lot of states. I think there are a lot of people who have not had the shot, and they are not wearing the mask and that is part of the problem. They are spreading it."

“That’s dangerous then, if people are doing that because this is a deadly virus,” Earhardt replied.

To which Doocy said, "I know it's happening for a fact.”

Lawrence Jones remained mum for much of the discussion after being called out by Doocy. He should shut up forever if the alternative is weak sauce lying about Covid.