Fox Host Hopes Republicans Have 'Some Sort Of Plan' For Governing

Good luck with that. There is no "plan" and Republicans are incapable of governing, which we were reminded of once again during this latest fiasco with Musk and Trump stepping all over Johnson's negotiations. Here are the Trump sycophants on last Friday's Fox & Friends, opining over the chaos caused by Trump and Musk without admitting that that's exactly what they are, chaos agents with no interest whatsoever in actually governing.

JONES: You know, I, I find myself conflicted,, with this debate. I have been one that has advocated for regular order. I feel like we should have the 12 appropriation bills, but you're negotiating with half of the government.

I mean you only have the House and so it gets to the point... you have no leverage, you don't have that much leverage to say that you want regular order when you don't have full control.

I think it's much different when you have the presidency and you have the Senate, and you promise that to the voters. So I mean, you got to eventually say yes to something.

KILMEADE: I'm gonna give you a sports analogy that I think it's gonna benefit the country.

JONES: OK, let's hear it.

KILMEADE: You might know football, but you're not in the huddle. Elon Musk is not in the huddle. Vivek Ramaswamy, is not in the huddle. So as they're calling the play and they're dealing with all different kinds and in opposition, it might be easier to sit on the outside and go this is so clear what play to call, but you do not know what it's like actually doing the deal with so little power and leverage.

So you could say, yeah, right, that shouldn't be in, yeah, that shouldn't be in, but you know what should be in, that's in this, this and this. So they came back and they restructured at the last minute.

The the only criticism would be, could you have not done this earlier? Couldn't you have not done this in October, or right after the election?

DOOCY: Because just before we had Speaker Johnson on two days ago, Elon Musk at 4:15 in the morning said you can't pass this bill, and that was the beginning of the end, right? He was not in the huddle.

The question is who was he huddling with? According to the Speaker, he was huddling with him. Obviously Elon Musk and Donald Trump can kill a bill.

They said kill that bill, because they want they wanted The new one that had the lifting of the debt ceiling because, Donald Trump doesn't want that. So going forward, there are a couple of different options.

They say today, Plan B from yesterday, they could actually vote on that again today. It probably would fail again. Also, Speaker Johnson could meet with Jeffries. OK, what's it going to take to get some buy-in from the Democrats on this?

They could drop the debt ceiling requirement that Donald Trump has put out there, and that's the reason they lost 38 Republicans yesterday or just have a one or two week CR. Just kick the can until the end of the year, the first of January, after everybody goes and drinks a lot of eggnog.