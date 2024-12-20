Jayapal: Any Govt Shutdown Is On Shadow-President Musk And VP Trump

Elon Musk, the likely illegal immigrant disqualified from being an elected president because he was not born in the U.S., has now found a way to become president anyway: Give Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans $277 million so that he can be the puppet master.

If the failed bipartisan bill to keep the government open past Friday is any indication, Musk’s plan to be President-Never-Elected is working.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a senior whip of the Democratic caucus and chair of the Congressional Progressional Caucus, nailed it in her Blue Sky Post: “Here’s the situation: There was a bipartisan deal to stop a government shutdown. But now, shadow President Elon Musk is calling the shots and Mike Johnson, Trump, and Republicans are falling in line. It’s clear who’s in charge.”

Yes, it’s very clear. (But do check out Karoli’s post about how VP Trump gave the Dems a roadmap to keep the government open.)

Jayapal also told CNN that House “Speaker” Mike Johnson negotiated a deal with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, as well as Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden. Now, Johnson is “reneging on the deal because the shadow-president, Elon Musk, said that we shouldn’t be doing this deal. So, this is on them.”

President Musk seems eager to shut down the government until Jan. 20, 2025. Because why should the world’s richest man care about federal workers and our troops not getting their paychecks over the holidays? Or flight delays at a time when millions of Americans travel? Or national parks closing?

And why shouldn’t VP Trump and fellow-puppet Johnson go along with a Musk shutdown, since Trump has also agreed to put his Sugar Daddy boss in charge of cutting services and whole departments so that Musk can allow Trump to hand out fat tax cuts to their billionaire buddies?

Did you really think that the Musk-Trump administration would be looking out for anyone but themselves?