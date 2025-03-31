Tesla Takedown Rally: Camarillo California

Tesla Takedown rallies were a huge success on Saturday, March 29th. Nationwide, huge, electric, peaceful rallies were held in front of Tesla dealerships. People from all walks of life, all economic and racial backgrounds, all ages, genders, and even 4 legged friends, joined in the movement.

This rally was held in Camarillo, California. Hundreds of anti-Tesla protestors showed up. Per Karoli (who attended and took the above video) "tens of counterprotestors" showed up and were "super cultish, but utterly ineffective."

A few swasticars (aka Cybertrucks) showed up. The drivers tried to block the street/view, but that didn't work. A scary moment for the protestors was when someone tried to swerve into the bike lane towards the sidewalk ON PURPOISE to hit protestors (maybe), but it didn't work.

Peaceful protestors for the WIN.

Angry Nazi Elon fanboys for the LOSERS.

Karoli adds: The most striking thing was how absolutely impotent the counterprotesters were. Yes, they were there, for sure, a handful of them anyway. They were loud. There were four walkers with a boombox blasting "Proud to be an American" and "YMCA", which just made the rest of us shout louder. There were literally maybe 10 of them to 300-400 of us. The ones driving by blasting us with their horns just drew more attention to US, while making them look like idiots. When they proved to be utterly ineffective, they started accusing us of being "paid" protesters. I'm here to say that I have yet to receive a paycheck from anyone for standing out on the street for a couple of hours every Saturday. I do, however, have a vested interest in making my voice heard online and in real life, and will be in front of that Tesla dealer for as long as it takes.