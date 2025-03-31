'Boring': Co-POTUS Blows A Gasket Over Media Coverage Of SignalGate

Co-President Donald Trump on Sunday took to his Truth Social platform to lash out at the media coverage of his administration inadvertently leaking Yemen attack plans on the Signal app. And, of course, he brought up "Sleepy Joe." According to the New York Times, Donald has mentioned Biden 316 times in 50 Days, and now the paper will have to update that.

"A GREAT job by Senator Markwayne Mullin on beating back Kristen Welker’s, and the the Radical Left’s Witch Hunt, on the never ending Signal story," he wrote. "They just don’t stop - Over and over they go!"

"Meet the Fake Press should instead explain how successful the attack was, and how Sleepy Joe Biden should have done it YEARS AGO," he added. "This story and narrative is so old and boring, but only used because we are having the most successful “First One Hundred Presidential Days” in the history of America, and they can’t find anything else to talk about. The Fake News Media has the lowest Approval Ratings in history, and for good reason. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Sure, what a fantastic first one hundred days, Sparky. We're not even on that mark yet, and his approval rating and the economy is in the shitter. Thousands of hard workers have been fired with MAGA cheering the co-presidents on, even though that includes veterans now out of a job. Green card holders are disappearing because of ICE, and seniors know that Social Security is on the chopping block. And that's the short list.

Hey, MAGA, how are your 401Ks doing? It seemed essential to y'all during Donald's first term.