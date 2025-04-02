Boebert Confuses Oliver Stone With Roger Stone

Disgraced Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert made a fool of herself (again), revealing that she thought Oliver Stone was Roger Stone in her questioning during The House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets hearing Tuesday.

Oliver Stone was called in as an expert witness, who directed the excellent JFK movie. Rep. Boebert asked him about his book blaming LBJ for murdering JFK, but that was written by legendary ratfucker Roger Stone.

BOEBERT: Mr. Stone, you wrote a book accusing LBJ of being involved in the killing of President Kennedy. Did these, did these most recent releases confirm or negate your initial charge? Being involved in the assassination of President Kennedy?

STONE: No, no I didn't.

If you look closely at the film, there's no, it it accuses the President Johnson of being part of a complicit in a cover-up of the case, but not in the assassination itself, which I don't know.

BOEBERT: What do you think that he was complicit with?

Yes sir, I'll get to you.

The cover-up, well how about for starters appointing Allen Dulles, the head of the CIA, who was fired by Kennedy, to the Commission itself, to the Warren Commission, and he goes to almost every meeting and he's pretty much in charge of the Warren Commission from the beginning.

Allen Dulles, that's a part of the evidence that points to President Johnson's either incompetence or involvement.

Mr. Morley, I think you had something to add on that.



MORLEY: I think you're confusing Mr. Oliver Stone with Mr. Roger Stone.

BOEBERT: Sorry.



MORLEY: It's Roger Stone who implicated LBJ in the assassination of the President.

It's not my friend Oliver Stone.

BOEBERT: I may have misinterpreted that and I apologize for that, but there there's seems to be some alluding of, like you said, incompetence or or some sort of involvement there on the back end.

And so not, not, sorry I'm gonna move on.