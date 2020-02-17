Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

John Oliver Has A Special Message For Susan Collins

Susan Collins said she was sure Trump would learn a lesson from impeachment. John Oliver has some thoughts.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Heather
Views:

On his HBO season opener Sunday, John Oliver had some special thoughts for Senator Susan Collins. Playing a clip where she insisted that Donald Trump would learn a lesson from being impeached, John Oliver blasted her:

JOHN OLIVER: What are you talking about, Susan? Trump never learns his lesson! This is a man whose first-born child was Donald Trump Jr., and he kept having children!

Then the host turned to the Roger Stone trial, and Trump's tweet (yeah) that the Stone recommended sentence of 7-9 years was a "miscarriage of justice."

OLIVER: “Was it really a miscarriage of justice, though? Because, bear in mind that Stone was found guilty on seven counts, the sentencing was within established federal guidelines.

Plus, look at him!

I know you’re not supposed to profile people, but look at him! Look at him!

His dress code is ‘business scoundrel!’ He looks like a mannequin at a department store for Dick Tracy villains! He looks like a guy whose day planner just says ‘Frame Roger Rabbit!’ Look at him!

Whatever people think, the judge is the one who decides on the sentence, and there is an appeal process in place for Stone. The way the U.S. justice system works depends more on what people’s skin color is, how much money you have, and whether the judge has already had lunch.

After a video clip of Fox News hosts defining the Justice Department as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trump presidency, Oliver had to hand it to Susan Collins:

OLIVER: Susan Collins may have been right about one thing. Trump did learn a lesson from his impeachment trial. Specifically, 'I can get away with anything because no one will hold me accountable.'
Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.