As Jury Deliberates, Roger Stone Sends A Message To Trump: 'Pardon Me'

Today, jurors received the case against Roger Stone and are currently deliberating the charges before them. Stone faces charges that he lied to Congress about his dealings with WikiLeaks with regard to emails hacked by Russia in the 2016 election; that he obstructed the Mueller investigation and finally, that he intimidated witness and radio host Randy Credico. During the presentation of evidence, prosecutors argued that Stone lied to Congress because the truth “would look really bad” for Trump. In the final day of testimony, Rick Gates testified that Stone had told Trump about an upcoming release of material from WikiLeaks, contradicting Trump's written testimony to Robert Mueller.

And it appears Roger Stone knows he's going down on at least a couple of these charges, because Media Matters reports that he turned to his good friend Alex Jones to convey a message to the (so-called) President of the United States: Pardon me.

“Roger Stone’s message is this: He expects to be convicted," said Jones. "He said only a miracle can save him now."

Later Jones quoted Stone directly. "He said to me, ‘Alex, barring a miracle, I appeal to God and I appeal to your listeners for prayer, and I appeal to the president to pardon me because to do so would be an action that would show these corrupt courts that they’re not going to get away with persecuting people for their free speech or for the crime of getting the president elected.’”

Oh! Such victimhood! It oozes.

Jones then took matters into his own hands. “These libtard jurors know damn well he’s innocent," he complained. "But they want to sit there and feel all officious and powerful and send him to prison, hoping for some victory against flyover country that they despite so much, that they’re so angry they don’t have control of.”

This faux populism act is old. It's nothing more than cover for a bad person doing bad things who is finally going to be held accountable for those bad things, just like Alex Jones himself will be. It's a tired act, but it may well find a sympathetic audience with Trump. I fully expect Stone to be pardoned because Republicans have abandoned any sense of morals, ethics and patriotism. They are so deeply corrupt that I expect Trump won't just pardon Stone, he'll hire him to do more damage in 2020.