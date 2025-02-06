Mike Johnson Blames Media For Reporting On President Musk's Coup

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson's defense of co-president Elon Musk and Donald Trump's unconscionable actions is to attack the media for reporting on it.

During a press gaggle, Fox News reporter Chad Pegram asked the right question about Article 1, the powers of the Executive branch and the unelected official known as Elon Musk that is causing havoc.

PEGRAM: By Republicans, on one hand, where we've been for years now, oh, we want to not have unelected bureaucrats in charge of things downtown, and yet ceding Article I powers to the executive branch under Elon Musk.

Is there not an inconsistency about calling for the elimination of the Department of Education? And yet we've heard from some of your colleagues here this morning, you know, we don't want women to be playing sports with men.

And aren't you ceding back that power, then, as it pertains to education, if you eliminate the Department of Education?

JOHNSON: No, look, I've got to challenge the premise of the question, Chad.

You know me. I'm a fierce advocate and defender of Article I. I mean, look, we are the legislative branch.

There's a reason the Founding Fathers put the Congress, the legislative branch, as the first article in the Constitution, and we're going to vigorously defend that.

But what's happening right now, I think there's a gross overreaction in the media to what is happening.

The executive branch of government in our system has the right to evaluate how executive branch agencies are operating and to ensure that not only the intent of Congress in funding mechanisms, but also the stewardship of precious American taxpayer dollars is being handled well.

That's what they're doing by putting a pause on some of these agencies and by evaluating them, by doing these internal audits.

That is a long overdue, much welcomed development.

That's what the American people demand and deserve.

And that's what's happening.

So we don't see this as a threat to Article I at all.

We see this as an active, engaged, committed executive branch authority doing what the executive branch should do.