Jebus Johnson Double Talks, Finally Admits Social Security Is Musk's Target

Speaker Mike Johnson tried to double talk his way past Elon Musk's clearly going after Social Security on Meet The Press earlier today.

Who is checking Musk's supposed algorithms? Has the US government run diagnostics on it? Has anyone? Is anyone allowed to inspect them? How did he develop them in such a short time that only root out waste and fraud?

The only dishonest scheme within Social Security is being perpetrated by Elon Musk and his enablers.

WELKER: So, you say there won't be any cuts to entitlements, but on Friday, Elon Musk, who President Trump has of course put in charge of making cuts all across the government, called Social Security quote, the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time. Mr. Speaker, is that a sign that Social Security is Elon Musk's next target? JOHNSON: No, well, I've met with Elon about this multiple times. We meet late into the night in his office and we've looked at that. What he's finding with his algorithms crawling through the data of Social Security system is enormous amounts of fraud, waste, and abuse. WELKER: So it's a target. It is a target. JOHNSON: We need to target that. The American people want us to. No, no, Kristen, do not, don't put words in my mouth. What I am saying is we have a moral responsibility to ensure that those programs are conducted in a way that does not allow for this massive fraud and abuse.

When is a target not a target?

If Musk is running a "algorithm" in Social Security, then he has targeted Social Security.

Stop spouting off lies to coverup Musk's criminal and illegal actions.

Johnson continued with more lies.

JOHNSON: And that's what he is finding. He's finding, for example, that one Social Security number can be assigned to dozens or maybe hundreds of people so that every time there's a check distribution, it goes to all those different addresses. There was no safeguard in the existing software, the Social Security, to prevent that from happening. That is outrageous. And when these examples are presented to the American people, they're going to be on the side of Doge and Elon, President Trump and the Republicans in Congress. And we look forward to cleaning that up.

Let's see his evidence. However, that fuck face twat should not be given access to sensitive data like Social Security.

WELKER: It's worth noting the Social Security Administration's internal watchdog found that less than one percent of benefit payments were improper. I do want to get to my final question, though, which is about the shutdown. JOHNSON: Don't believe it. Don't believe it.

Where is all this waste and fraud? We don't believe you, Mr. Johnson. Get your South African multimillionaire out of our government.

Musk has never shown us any fraud, waste or abuse. He has been caught lying about his findings and admits he will make mistakes. If his software is so foolproof, why is it making mistakes?

When Johnson says they've found enormous amounts, you can bet it's a lie.