Speaker Johnson Claims Elon Musk Cracked Codes To Infiltrate The Government

Speaker Mike Johnson claimed Elon Musk instantly has broken the codes to government agency data with his algorithms which will comb through the data, deciding who lives and dies in the federal government.

This is beyond disgusting and despicable.

Turning the entire federal government and all their agencies, which include thousands upon thousands of employees into the hands of the richest man in the world who doesn't understand how government works is criminal. To allow him access into the heart of the government's computer systems with his personal algorithms is treasonous to the public at large.

Notice how Johnson claims there is some global cabal conspiracy that has all the codes to unlock the deep state.

The problem is for decades, as we know, we haven't been able to do that job well. Because even though we requested the data and requested the insight, it was hidden. How many of you know that bureaucracy was not forthcoming, right? They're not transparent. That's the whole point. That's the problem. That's the deep state we talk about. So they were hiding from Congress. We didn't know that USAID was funding drag shows in Peru or whatever, you know, transgender operas in Columbia or whatever, you know. I mean, it's madness, but Elon has cracked the code. He is now inside the agencies. He's created these algorithms that are constantly crawling through the data, and as he told me in his office, the data doesn't lie. We're going to be able to get the information. We're going to be able to transform the way the federal government works at the end of this, and that is a very exciting prospect. It is truly a revolutionary moment for the nation.

Mike Johnson paints "the bureaucracy" as a sort of Borg/hive mind bent on destroying us.

It's unseemly for the Speaker of the House to partake in these lies.