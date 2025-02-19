Arrest Elon Musk Immediately: White House Admits He Has No Authority To Make Governmental Decisions

On February 3rd I called for the arrest of Elon Musk and his brownshirts because they had no authority over American citizens.

Musk and his team of youngsters threatened and cajoled federal workers to retire, resign or be fired. Their actions caused mass hysteria within the federal government and thousands of workers to be fired.

That was met with silence from the mainstream media and the Democratic Party.

The Trump administration just admitted Elon Musk has no "actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself."

Fourteen states ranging from Arizona to Washington are suing Musk, DOGE and Mr. Trump, alleging that Musk is exceeding his authority and taking "actions that can only be taken by a nominated and principal officer of the United States." The lawsuit claims that Musk "does not occupy an office created by law and has no authority to exercise the powers of a principal officer, or any other officer."

All government employees that were threatened into retirement over fired by this DOGE committee must all be reinstated immediately.

The federal government is not run like would run his personal businesses where his employees must bow to his every whim.

The idea that Musk and his thugs blatantly and with no legal standing took over the Treasury Department, tried to access personal information there and the Social Security and IRS departments is illegal and immoral.

Like every other committee bipartisan and the like in access documentation but out by the agencies but that should be the extent of it.

Musk is but a senior advisor Donald Trump. Nothing more. His $277 million payoff document access anything federal government.

Why isn't Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries on every network screaming at the top of his lungs to arrest Elon Musk and his brownshirts, and calling for a halt to these illegal activities immediately?

Protip for Leader Jeffries: Messaging matters. You do these things because it's right to point out that President Musk is acting outside the law and the reach of Congress. Don't sit back and complain that we don't have majorities so what can we do? Start screaming and make sure you get on Fox News, TikTok and every social media platform out there.

Stop being so fucking nice.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article