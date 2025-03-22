GOP Congresswoman RIGHTEOUSLY RIPPED By HER OWN VOTERS At Town Hall

There’s a dirty little secret nobody in the media wants to talk about: Elon Musk is so over-leveraged, with his dunderheaded purchase of his Nazi megaphone—Twitter. Ya see, he used Tesla shares as collateral, so if Tesla stock keeps crashing--and it sure seems like it will--it’ll be “Margin Call, Line 2!”
By Cliff SchecterMarch 22, 2025

There’s a dirty little secret nobody in the media wants to talk about: Elon Musk is so over-leveraged, with his dunderheaded purchase of his Nazi megaphone—Twitter. Ya see, he used Tesla shares as collateral, so if Tesla stock keeps crashing--and it sure seems like it will--it’ll be “Margin Call, Line 2!”

But it hasn't stopped the doofus from working overtime to destroy our government, an focus in on programs that most benefit... MAGA Republicans! Medicaid, Veterans' Benefits, you name it. The result? Once Elon fanboys, MAGA mooks have turned against him, which you can see in this video at a town hall w/ Rep. Hageman (R-WY). Wyoming may be the most Republican place in the country. And, yet, this town hall turned into something resembling the WWE, with the crowd loudly chanting “Deport Elon." Ruh roh, Republicans.

Of, course, Elon being Elon, he still thinks he's the victim here. What an absolute tool. Check out the video! And Support Indie Media by SUBSCRIBING to Cliff's Edge! We don't have billionaires and we're proudly not corporate media. So we need you to continue to grow our presence & impact!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon