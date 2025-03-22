Pete Hegseth Forced To Grovel For Elon Musk

How embarrassing for the US Secretary of Defense to effusively praise Elon Musk in the White House
By John AmatoMarch 22, 2025

In another embarrassing moment for the White House, Trump's unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was forced to praise Elon Musk in front of the cameras after reports surfaced that the multi-billionaire would be getting briefed on China at the Pentagon.

Trump, with his face painted to an ugly burnt orange whined about fake news and turned it over to Hegseth.

HEGSETH: That's exactly right, Mr. President. You pointed out it was a fake story.

We pointed out it was meant to undermine whatever relationship the Pentagon has with Elon Musk.

Elon Musk is a patriot. Elon Musk is an innovator. Elon Musk provides a lot of capabilities our government and our military rely on, and I'm grateful for that. We welcomed him today to the Pentagon to talk about Doge, to talk about efficiencies, to talk about innovations.

It was a great informal conversation.

The rest of that reporting was fake. There was no war plans, there was no Chinese war plans, there was no secret plans. That's not what we were doing.

Hegseth acted more like the Dept. Of Defense's press secretary instead of the man running the entire department.

Musk is getting his money's worth for supporting demented Donald and helping to buy the White House.

