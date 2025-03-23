Schimel Finally Gets The Endorsement He's Been Groveling For

For weeks, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel has been begging for an endorsement from the Orange Felon. He already got one from President Elmo and wanted to have a matching set or something. Schimel only had to promise President Elmo that he would win his Tesla lawsuit against the state to get the skipping jackass to give him millions of dollars. But Diaper Don was driving a hard bargain.

Schimel indicated that he would be OK if Trump wanted another insurrection. But it wasn't enough until Schimel promised that he wouldn't be like those other judges that upheld the law but would gladly rubber stamp anything Donny Boy wanted.

So when Schimel finally got that coveted Truth Social post endorsement, he was beside himself in excitement:

SCHIMEL: Well, I'm excited. You know, he won the popular vote in Wisconsin and in America and, uh, him adding his voice to this will help me to get my message out to voters of Wisconsin about restoring objectivity to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. And that is the plain, clear message. I know there's a lot of questions about this or that in the end. That is the bottom line. Courts go back to administering the law, not politics. REPORTER: What did you offer him in return? SCHIMEL: Absolutely nothing. He called me and he knows about the race, and he knows that it's important that we have the rule of law in Wisconsin. REPORTER: Do you think it's gonna push you over the top to win? SCHIMEL: I do because there's a lot of voters who come out. They get excited about November 5th, but they don't recognize why April 1st is an important election. So, yes, we do need to get to those voters with a voice that's probably as big a voice as there is out there, right?

Talk about not being able to read a room!

People are so pissed at Elmo and Felonia that even the Republicans - and yes, they were Republicans - were coming out to confront the elected leaders about everying from cutting their Social Security and Medicare to putting tariffs on everything that are going to put a lot of people out of work, especially farmers. I can't imagine that many of them are going to vote for a guy who has promised to help the kleptocracy get away with all their crimes against the country.

If the situation wasn't ridiculous enough, the endorsement was obviously a boilerplate tossaway written by an intern (it was spelled correctly):

My suggestion for Schimel would be to get a couple of reams of paper and print that endorsement out 1,000 times. That we he'll have something to wipe his ass after shitting bricks on Election Day night. After all, that's all it will be good for anyway.

