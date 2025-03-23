Schimel Finally Gets The Endorsement He's Been Groveling For

Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Brad Schimel finally gets the Orange Felon Endorsement that he's been on his knees for. Soon, the leopards will eat his face for it.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 23, 2025

For weeks, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel has been begging for an endorsement from the Orange Felon. He already got one from President Elmo and wanted to have a matching set or something. Schimel only had to promise President Elmo that he would win his Tesla lawsuit against the state to get the skipping jackass to give him millions of dollars. But Diaper Don was driving a hard bargain.

Schimel indicated that he would be OK if Trump wanted another insurrection. But it wasn't enough until Schimel promised that he wouldn't be like those other judges that upheld the law but would gladly rubber stamp anything Donny Boy wanted.

So when Schimel finally got that coveted Truth Social post endorsement, he was beside himself in excitement:

SCHIMEL: Well, I'm excited. You know, he won the popular vote in Wisconsin and in America and, uh, him adding his voice to this will help me to get my message out to voters of Wisconsin about restoring objectivity to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. And that is the plain, clear message. I know there's a lot of questions about this or that in the end. That is the bottom line. Courts go back to administering the law, not politics.

REPORTER: What did you offer him in return?

SCHIMEL: Absolutely nothing. He called me and he knows about the race, and he knows that it's important that we have the rule of law in Wisconsin.

REPORTER: Do you think it's gonna push you over the top to win?

SCHIMEL: I do because there's a lot of voters who come out. They get excited about November 5th, but they don't recognize why April 1st is an important election. So, yes, we do need to get to those voters with a voice that's probably as big a voice as there is out there, right?

Talk about not being able to read a room!

People are so pissed at Elmo and Felonia that even the Republicans - and yes, they were Republicans - were coming out to confront the elected leaders about everying from cutting their Social Security and Medicare to putting tariffs on everything that are going to put a lot of people out of work, especially farmers. I can't imagine that many of them are going to vote for a guy who has promised to help the kleptocracy get away with all their crimes against the country.

If the situation wasn't ridiculous enough, the endorsement was obviously a boilerplate tossaway written by an intern (it was spelled correctly):

screenshot_2025-03-23_011516

My suggestion for Schimel would be to get a couple of reams of paper and print that endorsement out 1,000 times. That we he'll have something to wipe his ass after shitting bricks on Election Day night. After all, that's all it will be good for anyway.

H/TMatt Smith for the video.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon