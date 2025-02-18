President Elmo Wants To Buy The Wisconsin Supreme Court

Brad Schimel is the GOP/MAGA/Nazi candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Schimel has a long history of pretending to be a law-and-order type of guy. He also has a long history of thinking he is above the law. Which is exactly why Schimel has caught the eye of President Elmo. Schimel has made it no secret that he would love the endorsement of someone from the current regime in Washington, even if it's the First Concubine, Orange Felon.

In Wisconsin, it's illegal for a judicial candidate to solicit for donations or to accept donations directly. But as I mentioned, the law has never slowed Shimel down. He has been meeting with GOP groups and donors for months and then repeatedly "joking" about having to buy kneepads because he's begging for money so much:

Now it's coming to light that the former Republican attorney general likes to joke that he regularly visits the hardware store for knee pads for when he hits up supporters. "I have to invest in knee pads," Schimel told members of the 2nd Congressional District Republican Party on June 3. "You know, I've got to go to Menards, invest in knee pads, to crawl around begging people, ‘Please, please, please, consider getting involved and consider supporting my race.'"

However, even Schimel's little joke could land him in hot water, as a watchdog group has filed a complaint with the judicial ethics committee.

Regardless of the complaint, it looks like Schimel has dropped to his knees for the right guys:

Federal records show Building America's Future, an Elon Musk-backed dark money group, began buying TV time in Wisconsin on Monday. The ads are expected to be in support of conservative Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel, who is running against liberal Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford in the high-stakes April 1 election. The conservative nonprofit has already purchased more than $670,000 of air time for the next two weeks on TV stations throughout the state, according the Federal Communications Commission. That includes $255,000 in the Milwaukee market, $136,000 in Madison and $104,000 in Green Bay, plus lesser amounts in La Crosse and Wausau. Building America's Future's commercials are scheduled to begin airing Thursday and run through March 5. The amount of the group's buy is expected to rise in upcoming days. Also purchasing air time on Monday was Fair Courts America, a super PAC largely funded by GOP mega-donor Richard Uihlein. His wife, Elizabeth Uihlein, has already donated $650,000 to the state Republican Party, money that was transferred to Schimel's campaign.

It's going to take all that money and more to get people past the fact that Schimel wants a no-exceptions abortion ban and willfully failed to test 6,000 rape kits in a timely fashion. Not to mention that President Elmo, First Concumbine Orange Felon and the rest are quickly reaching an approval level that's lower than whale shit.