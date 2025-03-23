Ruh Roh! Trump Says He Didn’t Sign His Own Deportation Order

On Friday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Donald Trump about his deportation order that has been smacked down by a federal judge, a ruling “law and order” Trump does not want to abide by. There’s been a good bit of public outcry about the sloppy recklessness with which it is being carried out, too. There should be an even bigger outcry now.

Trump replied, “I don’t know when it was signed, ‘cause I didn’t sign it. Other people handled it.”

Really? Trump didn’t sign his own executive order? Is Unelected Elon Musk now signing presidential orders? He’s the one doing Lazybones Trump’s job for him while plays the obedient lap dog and sucks up Musk’s money. And ignores the fact that Musk entered the U.S. illegally, likely gaining his citizenship under fraudulent pretenses.

Trump continued by hinting that maybe Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the presidential pretender: “But Marco Rubio’s done a great job and he wanted ‘em out and we go along with that. We want to get criminals out of our country,” Trump said.

It’s a BFD for a president not to sign his own order. The White House tacitly acknowledged that Trump had stepped in it when it issued a hilariously unbelievable “explanation.”

Via Mediaite:

“President Trump was obviously referring to the original Alien Enemies Act that was signed back in 1798,” it read. “The recent executive order was personally signed by President Trump, invoking the Alien Enemies Act that designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization in order to apprehend and deport these heinous criminals.”

On CNN, former prosecutor Elie Honig gave the explanation just the kind of credibility it deserved, which is to say none: “Was he telling us that, “I’m not John Adams, the guy who signed it back in 1798?” Honig asked, mockingly. “The obvious thing he was saying here is, ‘I did not sign this proclamation that was used last week to deport these aliens.’”

Honig continued:

"If that’s true, if Donald Trump did not actually sign that proclamation, it’s a big problem because the law specifically requires a proclamation by the president. The law says … the president has to make a public proclamation of the event. So, if he was telling the truth, if in fact he did not sign this thing, everything that followed – the deportation of these individuals – was all illegal, was all null and void. That’s why they’re trying to walk it back with this ridiculous attempt to walk the tightrope."

Any of the possibilities that Trump signed the order and forgot that he did, didn't want to admit he signed the order or had someone else sign the order is a very poor look for a president. Or worse.

Hey, Dems, maybe you could make some noise about this?