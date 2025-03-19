Fox News Ignores Fact Trump Is Already Defying Court Orders

Trump made an appearance on Tuesday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, and host Laura Ingraham let him pretend his administration isn't already defying the courts.

Instead Trump lashed out at the judges who have been ruling against his lawless administration, calling them "rogue judges" and accusing them of "destroying our country."

The remarks came just hours after U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang dealt a legal blow to the Trump administration when he found that Elon Musk’s DOGE-led efforts to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development were likely unconstitutional. It prompted Ingraham to ask: “Are there circumstances where you would defy a court order?" “Well, I think number one, nobody has been through more courts than I have,” Trump said as he used his moment on primetime to double down on his yearslong rebuke of the judicial system while railing against his prosecutions. “What they’ve done to me – I’ve had the worst judges – I’ve had crooked judges…” As the president continued to sound off on his view of judges “that are so corrupt,” Ingraham again pressed him: “But going forward, would you defy a court order?” “I never did defy a court order,” Trump said, despite his administration ignoring a court order to turn around planes carrying immigrants that were deported. “And you wouldn’t in the future?” Ingraham asked. “No, you can’t do that,” he said. “However, we have bad judges, we have very bad judges and these are judges that shouldn’t be allowed. I think at a certain point you have to start looking at, what do you do when you have a rogue judge?”

Which was followed by more juvenile name calling and Trump calling one of the judges "a lunatic."

Trump and the propagandists over on Fox not "news" won't be happy until every judge that rules against Trump is either ousted or imprisoned at the rate we're going.