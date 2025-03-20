Seeking To Bypass Congress, Donald To Sign EO To Eliminate Dept Of Education

Donald is expected to sign an executive order today to shutter the Education Department. Imagine hiring an Education Secretary like Linda McMahon to close the Education Department. Seems weird to me!

USA Today reports:

Trump is expected to sign the order, which has been in the works for weeks, at a White House ceremony attended by several Republican governors and state education commissioners. Trump will direct his education secretary, Linda McMahon, to take "all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the States," according to a White House summary of the order reviewed by USA TODAY. It also calls for the "uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely." Trump's order, which is almost certain to invite legal challenges from the left, sets up a new test for the bounds of presidential authority after the Trump administration's efforts to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development were blocked this week by a federal district judge in Maryland.

However, Donald, who thinks he's a king, does not have the power to eliminate the Department of Education even if he uses his Sharpie. He'd have to go through Congress.

Although Trump has reduced the agency's workforce dramatically in recent weeks, the agency still exists and continues to oversee vital federal funding programs for schools. ... Under the order, education programs or activities that receive "any remaining Department of Education funds" will not be allowed to advance diversity, equity and inclusion or gender ideology, according to the White House summary. Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, Greg Abbott of Texas and Mike DeWine of Ohio are among the state leaders expected to attend the signing ceremony.