Trump Signs Illegal Executive Order To Destroy The Dept. Of Education

Grand Pappy MAGA claims destroying the Dept. of Education and turning it back over to the states will make America smarter.

Yes, I'm laughing too.

Trump gets a stiffy when he signs one of his MAGA menus of destruction with that silly signature.

We want them to love going to school.

We have examples of it.

Look at those beautiful, bright-eyed faces.

They are so smart.

They're so smart.

And with that, I'm going to come down and we're going to sign a very important document, and we're going to be on our way.

People have wanted to do this for many, many years, for many, many decades.

And I don't know, no president ever got around to doing it, but I'm getting around to doing it.

So thank you very much.

Good looking people here.

Should I do this?

It was very lucky I found another document that turned out to be very good for the country.

And I said let's use that same pen.

I don't know, is anybody superstitious?

Ron, are you superstitious?

Let's use that same pen.

I don't know, is anybody superstitious?

Let's use that same pen.

I don't know, is anybody superstitious?