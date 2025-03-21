Trump Signs Illegal Executive Order To Destroy The Dept. Of Education

Grand Pappy Felon gets off attacking working class jobs.
By John AmatoMarch 21, 2025

Grand Pappy MAGA claims destroying the Dept. of Education and turning it back over to the states will make America smarter.

Yes, I'm laughing too.

Trump gets a stiffy when he signs one of his MAGA menus of destruction with that silly signature.

We want them to love going to school.

We have examples of it.

Look at those beautiful, bright-eyed faces.

They are so smart.

They're so smart.

And with that, I'm going to come down and we're going to sign a very important document, and we're going to be on our way.

People have wanted to do this for many, many years, for many, many decades.

And I don't know, no president ever got around to doing it, but I'm getting around to doing it.

So thank you very much.

Good looking people here.

Should I do this?

It was very lucky I found another document that turned out to be very good for the country.

And I said let's use that same pen.

I don't know, is anybody superstitious?

Ron, are you superstitious?

Let's use that same pen.

I don't know, is anybody superstitious?

Let's use that same pen.

I don't know, is anybody superstitious?

Trump would like nothing more than to have his executive orders turned immediately into law.

Governing with a pen is all he's capable of.

MAGAts know this is illegal but it get publicity and that's all Demented Donald is about.

Trump on the Department of Education: "We're gonna shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible. It's doing us no good. We want to return our students to the states."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-20T20:35:17.263Z

